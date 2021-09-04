CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Ryan has Del Mar ambitions for Emaraaty Ana

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yomMR_0bmkJvDI00
Kevin Ryan and Andrea Atzeni after winning the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

A tilt at Breeders’ Cup glory looms large for Emaraaty Ana after justifying Kevin Ryan’s confidence with victory in a pulsating renewal of the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

It is three years since the son of Shamardal won the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York – and by his trainer’s own admission, there have been a few bumps in the road since.

But having snapped a long losing run at Hamilton in late July, Emaraaty Ana produced a career-best performance when runner-up to Winter Power in last month’s Nunthorpe and he proved that effort as a largely unconsidered 40-1 shot was no fluke on Merseyside.

Always travelling strongly in hands of Andrea Atzeni – who was completing a treble on the card – the five-year-old moved to the lead with over a furlong still to run.

Having looked to be going nowhere at one stage, July Cup hero and even-money favourite Starman found overdrive late on and almost joined Emaraaty Ana on the line, but the judge confirmed Ryan’s charge had held on by a short head.

“I thought he was beat,” the North Yorkshire-based handler said.

“When he went to the front I thought ‘this is a long way home’. The last furlong is always a long furlong!

“We had huge faith in the horse. He’s as good a horse as I’ve ever trained.

“His work at home is brilliant and all he wants to do is please you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihq26_0bmkJvDI00
Emaraaty Ana (front left) clung on for Group One glory (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryan admitted he has spent many a night plotting how to get Emaraaty Ana back to his best.

He said: “When you train horses, you have to think about the individual and what you’re doing wrong with them. Make no mistake, we do make mistakes with these horses and we’ve changed a few little things with this horse.

“It takes confidence to get these horses back. I go to bed on a night and think ‘I did that wrong, we’ll do it differently next week’.

“Some horses can take the hard work and this fellow just needed to come back and take some easier work to go forward and believe in himself.

“I’ve never lost belief in the horse and I don’t produce them for these races to take part – if I don’t think they’re good enough, they won’t run.”

While Emaraaty Ana has the option of returning to five furlongs for the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in a month’s time, he is most likely to head Stateside for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar – a race Ryan won last season with the similarly rapid Glass Slippers.

He said: “I think there’s a fair chance he’s the right horse for America.

“He can travel and fast ground wouldn’t worry him.

“I’ll have to speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, but I think he’s tailor-made for the Breeders’ Cup this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAHJw_0bmkJvDI00
Andrea Atzeni celebrates winning the Betfair Sprint Cup on Emaraaty Ana (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

The master of Hambleton Lodge was delighted to be adding to his top-level tally, adding: “With the Group Ones, when you’ve won one you want another and when you win another you want another one.

“That is what we base everything on now, to try to compete with the good horses at the top level.

“It’s very hard to do. A lot of trainers are doing it and doing it very well. I’m just thankful that I can drop in there somewhere along the line.”

While this was a sixth Group One triumph for Ryan since Hello Youmzain won the same race two years ago, Atzeni had not enjoyed top-level success in Britain since steering Defoe to victory in the 2019 Coronation Cup at Epsom.

This is what it's all about - the big days with the good horses in the big races

He said: “What a horse. His run in the Nunthorpe was a great run. Coming back here today over six furlongs on very fast ground, we thought we had every chance.

“We knew how good Ed Walker’s horse (Starman) is, but my horse jumped and travelled good and took me to the two-furlong marker on the bridle.

“When I let him down he kept quickening and to be fair to the horse, when the second horse came to him he found a little bit extra.”

The Italian admitted he was not certain he was in front passing the post, adding: “I’ll be honest with you, after the line I wasn’t sure I’d won.

“It’s been my while since my last Group One and this is what it’s all about – the big days with the good horses in the big races.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Andrea Atzeni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Cup#The Betfair Sprint Cup#Winter Power#Parislongchamp#Glass Slippers#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Franklin, KYBowling Green Daily News

Rosario sets mark with 13th win at Kentucky Downs meet

Joel Rosario won three races Thursday to bring his meet-leading total to a track-record 13 with two days left to go in the six-day FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Rosario got his record-breaking victory in Thursday’s finale aboard the Wesley Ward-trained 2-year-old Castle Leoch. Rafael Bejarano first set the track standard with 12 wins at the 2004 meet. Florent Geroux also won a dozen in 2015 and 2016.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar to Host Bing Crosby Season Starting Nov. 3

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will present its eighth fall race meeting – officially titled the Bing Crosby Season in a salute to the seaside track’s founder – with 18 major stakes and a pair of overnights worth a record $3,550,000 planned during a 15-day session starting on Wednesday, November 3.
Petsdmtc.com

My Summer at Del Mar: It's All About the People, People

Editor’s Note: Jake Rome, a California boy who is going into his third year at the University of Wisconsin, was one of four college interns at Del Mar this summer. The journalism and communications arts major was asked to write the classic back-to-school piece about his summer experiences. Here’s what he came up with.
Sportsdmtc.com

Ginobili Draws Clear Saturday in Capturing Pat O'Brien at Del Mar

Slam Dunk Racing, Jerry McClanahan or Michael Nentwig and partners Ginobili, trained to the minute by Richard Baltas and ridden to perfection by Drayden Van Dyke, ran away from eight rivals and won handily in Saturday’s $202,000 Pat O’Brien Stakes at seven furlongs Saturday afternoon at Del Mar. The 4-year-old...
Animalsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Resumes Meet This Thursday

(Taming the Tigress / Benoit Photo & Courtesy of Del Mar) A full field of fillies and mares will sprint six and a half furlongs Thursday in what will serve as the day’s feature attraction. The race is a first-level allowance affair for California-breds and an even dozen have signed up for the event.
Del Mar, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Del Mar: Medina Spirit wins Shared Belief Stakes in return

Sunday’s $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar was not circled on many calenders at the start of the summer meet as anything particularly special. It’s an ungraded race, and although such top horses as Accelerate (2016), Battle of Midway (2018) and Improbable (2019) have won it in recent years, it’s not one of Del Mar’s go-to races.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Emaraaty Ana is Sprint Cup hero

Emaraaty Ana held the late thrust of hot favourite Starman to win a thrilling race for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The five-year-old gelding, trained by Kevin Ryan, showed his 40-1 second to Winter Power in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last month was no fluke as he took the Group One showpiece over six furlongs.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Del Mar Barn Notes: Flashiest Returns in Saturday’s Del Mar Derby

(Del Mar / Photo Courtesy of Del Mar) POWELL HOPES FOR OCEANSIDE FLASHBACK FROM FLASHIEST IN DERBY. Leonard Powell-trained Flashiest is back at Del Mar where the 3-year-old gelded son of Mizzen Mast was last seen winning the Runhappy Oceanside Stakes on the opening day of a meeting down to its last five programs.
SportsBBC

Sprint Cup: Emaraaty Ana denies favourite Starman at Haydock

Emaraaty Ana held off the late surge of favourite Starman to cause an upset in the Sprint Cup at Haydock. The five-year-old gelding, trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Andrea Atzeni, took the Group One showpiece over six furlongs to record the biggest win of his career. Art Power...
Del Mar, CAdmtc.com

Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf Quotes

KYLE FREY (Liam’s Dove, winner) – She fell out of there and I saw that we were all pretty much in a straight line. So I clucked to her a little bit and got a good spot up front. On the backside I saw her ears go up, and that’s when you know they’re happy. We just went on with it from there and she got it done.”
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 8/29/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

Fifth horse dies as Del Mar wraps up summer meet schedule

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A 2-year-old colt appearing in his first race was fatally injured at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club during the track’s last day of racing for the summer, track officials confirmed. “With heavy hearts, we are sad to report that Honor Award was humanely euthanized following the attending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy