Roccat Pyro Keyboard Review

By James Bentley
techraptor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoccat have been on a bit of a roll as of late. Delivering high-end equipment at an affordable price, they have made some really great decisions over the last year. With this rise comes the worry that the next piece you pick up might falter. Luckily, the Roccat Pyro is one of their best yet, delivering an experience way above its price point.

