Roccat Pyro Keyboard Review

If you use your HP Chromebook x2 11 for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. While the HP Chromebook x2 11 comes with a detachable keyboard, you may want to use it with an external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality external keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your HP Chromebook x2 11, at a variety of price points.