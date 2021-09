After a long wait the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and not only does it introduce Shang-Chi into the MCU, but it also starts the setup for the next Avengers movie and perhaps even more. We already know that Shang-Chi and the mythology that he's a part of will have major ripple effects on the MCU moving forward, but as we learn in the post-credits sequence, there is also a more direct effect on the MCU and the premiere team that protects it before the final credit rolls, and we've got all the details right here.