CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Telluride '21: An Introduction or, the Train Doesn't Stop at Any Stations

Film Freak Central
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Walter Chaw I use these trips to the Telluride Film Festival as year-markers: summaries and confessions sometimes filled with hope for the new year, although I find I live almost entirely in the past, in fear of the future, neglecting the present. I don't think this is an unusual malady (indeed, it might be the common malady), and shaking loose of it may be the pestilence that finally ends us and not any other. This year, I took a different route to Telluride, not through the canyon, but straight across the I-70 to Grand Junction, then south to the sheltered valley where Telluride sits. Partly I did this for the novelty of it (I haven't driven over Vail Pass since an accident I had there...can it be a decade ago already?), and partly out of wanting to pick up my friend Katrina from the Grand Junction airport to drive her down to meet her husband at the festival. Every time I go through the Eisenhower Tunnel, I remember that particular passage from The Stand and how, several years ago, I listened to its audiobook on the way up to a different Telluride. It was the first time I'd made it to the end of the novel. A die-hard fan of King's, I nevertheless find his fantasies difficult water to tread. Colorado is a beautiful state, though I worry that the lakes and rivers are looking as low as they're looking right now. I doubt I've ever seen them quite so dry.

www.filmfreakcentral.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur C. Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride#Anthropology#King#Red Rocks Amphitheater#Trump#Asian#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Rust
Related
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Colorado StatePosted by
1230 ESPN

Guy Fieri Spotted in Downtown Grand Junction Colorado

If you were driving through the intersection of 5th and Colorado this afternoon in Grand Junction, you may have spotted celebrity chef Guy Fieri hanging out near a popular downtown restaurant. Check out Guy Fieri at Grand Junction's very own Taco Party. I Thought There Had Been an Accident. When...
Topanga, CAPosted by
HeySoCal

3 dog deaths in Santa Monica Mountains prompts hiking warning

Authorities Thursday advised hikers against taking their dogs along on hikes in the Santa Monica Mountains this weekend because there have been at least three canine deaths and several rescues due to heat-related illnesses this year. The most recent dog death occurred Saturday on a trail in Topanga, according to...
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 25 Smallest Towns in Colorado Have Shockingly Low Populations

Just how small is Colorado's smallest town? It's pretty small. Looking at its location on google maps might make you think there was no town there at all. Many of the smallest towns in Colorado are also among the oldest. Many of them had a post office open in the late 1800s, while others are so small the post office from over one hundred years ago is no longer even open and mail is covered by a larger city down the road.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

BLM Ends Colorado’s Helicopter Roundup Of Wild Horses

The helicopter roundup of wild horses in northwest Colorado has come to an end. The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday announced the effort to round up hundreds of horses in the Sand Wash Basin is completed. The horse gathering, however, will continue outside the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area on both private and public lands to round up scattered bands of horses that are residing outside the HMA.
Animalssunset.com

National Park Service Urges Hikers to Leave Dogs at Home

Before bringing your furry friend on a hike, consider these important things. Animal shelters emptied out amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people adopted furry friends to quarantine with through 2021. But the adventures you may have planned with your pet may need some rethinking, according to the National Park Service.
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

BLM Ends Colorado’s Helicopter Roundup Of Wild Horses

The helicopter roundup of wild horses in northwest Colorado has come to an end. The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday announced the effort to round up hundreds of horses in the Sand Wash Basin is completed. The horse gathering, however, will continue outside the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area on both private and public lands to round up scattered bands of horses that are residing outside the HMA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy