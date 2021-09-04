CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

DLR Lampoldshausen Makes the P5 Test Stand Fit for the Engine Technologies of the Future

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DLR is strengthening and modernizing its test infrastructure at the Lampoldshausen site with the renovation and expansion of the ESA large test bench P5. The installation of a methane tank is an important milestone. This means that tests of rocket propulsion systems with the fuel combination of liquid oxygen...

parabolicarc.com

