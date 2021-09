As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, satellite images show the devastation caused by the terror attacks that day and the evolution of disaster monitoring from space. The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 involved four commercial airplanes that were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Satellite images released from Maxar Technologies capture aerial views of each location as the tragic events unfolded on the ground, and in the decades since.