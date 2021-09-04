CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Augmented Reality Applications Assist Astronaut Repairs to Space Station

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Space Station Program Research Office. HOUSTON — Most often, communications delays between the International Space Station crew and ground are nearly unnoticeable as they are routed from one Tracking and Data Relay Satellite to another as the station orbits about 250 miles above Earth. As NASA prepares to explore the Moon, about 240,000 miles away, and eventually Mars, which averages about 245 million miles away, NASA is developing tools to increase astronaut autonomy to operate spacecraft or systems without assistance from the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston because communication delays from Earth will last longer.

