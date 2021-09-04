Dave Matthews Band Welcomes Dumpstaphunk At The Gorge
Dave Matthews Band began their annual Labor Day Weekend run at The Gorge in George, Washington on Friday in an unusual way as co-founding members drummer Carter Beauford and bassist Stefan Lessard were not on hand after testing positive for COVID-19. The show went on “in an alternate format” with Dave enlisting opening act Dumpstaphunk to guest on a few covers at the end of the main set after Matthews and his mates played in various configurations.www.jambase.com
Comments / 0