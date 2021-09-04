CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Matthews Band Welcomes Dumpstaphunk At The Gorge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Matthews Band began their annual Labor Day Weekend run at The Gorge in George, Washington on Friday in an unusual way as co-founding members drummer Carter Beauford and bassist Stefan Lessard were not on hand after testing positive for COVID-19. The show went on “in an alternate format” with Dave enlisting opening act Dumpstaphunk to guest on a few covers at the end of the main set after Matthews and his mates played in various configurations.

