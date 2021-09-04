Dave Matthews Band Welcomes Dumpstaphunk At The Gorge

Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week and beyond. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. Béla Fleck celebrates the release of his first bluegrass album in over 20 years, My Bluegrass Heart. This stream features the band’s debut performance live from Rockygrass in Lyons, Colorado and highlights a new generation of bluegrass players including fiddler Michael Cleveland, mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist Mark Schatz, and guitarist Bryan Sutton. Tune in for a post-show Q&A hosted by Ed Helms where you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and learn a bit more about the world’s premiere banjo player.