CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Southgate praises character of England’s Black players

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n6tz_0bmkAAzS00
1 of 3

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate praised the character of Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham and all of his squad’s Black players following the latest racist abuse to affect the national team.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings after Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants by Hungary fans during England’s 4-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in Budapest on Thursday.

There have been similar incidents involving England’s Black players during international matches in recent years, notably in July when Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused over social media after missing penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final.

“I don’t know how many camps we have had in the last four years but I seem to be talking about this subject every time we’ve been together,” Southgate said in a video call on Saturday.

“Our players are incredibly mature in the way they deal with it. They feel supported by their teammates, which is very important to them. Their teammates realize how challenging it must be for our Black players and how disappointing it is in the modern world that we continue to have to answer these questions because of the incidents that happen. But we can only keep taking the stance we have done and hope we continue to send the right messages, not only to people in football but across society.”

England defender Conor Coady said the incidents in Hungary hadn’t affected the morale of the squad.

“Not at all,” Coady said. “The way the boys deal with the situation, the team deals with the situation, we are such a close-knit group and it’s something that once it happens to one person, it happens to us all.

“We will carry on making a stance, not just in football but in society. It’s got to change. So it’s important we stick together, which is something we’ll always do.”

Coady didn’t play against Hungary, but will start against Andorra in what is set to be a changed team for a match against one of the two weakest nations in the group.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford might make his senior debut as England looks for a fifth straight win to open qualifying. Southgate’s team is five points clear in first place already.

Southgate didn’t say if Sterling or Bellingham will start.

One player who won’t feature is Jadon Sancho after the Manchester United forward sustained what England described on Saturday as a “minor knock” in training.

The injury ruled Sancho out of the game against Hungary and he has returned to United.

England said Sancho is expected to recover in time for United’s home match against Newcastle in the Premier League next Saturday. That could be the game where Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first appearance for United following his move from Juventus.

The 21-year-old Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason for $100 million and is one of a slew of wing options available to Southgate leading up to the World Cup in Qatar next year.

“It’s disappointing for Jadon, first and foremost, because opportunities to play for England are obviously important and cherished,” Southgate said, “and we’ve only got another five camps before the World Cup.”

Southgate will not call up a replacement for the games against Andorra at Wembley Stadium and Poland away on Wednesday.

The game against Andorra will be England’s first at its national stadium since the Euro 2020 final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

566K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Manchester United#Uk#Ap#Sterling And Bellingham#Sterling Or Bellingham#United#The Premier League#Juventus#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

England manager Gareth Southgate labels racists as ‘dinosaurs’ after players abused in Hungary

Gareth Southgate believes those in Hungary who racially abused England players are "dinosaurs" and hopes those fans who booed his players for taking the knee during Euro 2020 recognise the reasons behind the gesture.Monkey chants were reportedly directed at Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham by sections of the hostile home crowd at the Ferenc Puskas Arena as England ran out 4-0 winners against Hungary.England's players were also booed while taking the knee before kick-off and were pelted with plastic cups while celebrating their first three goals.The World Cup qualifier, organised by Fifa, was played in front of bumper...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate compares England’s attacking balance with Chelsea and Liverpool style

Gareth Southgate has rejected the argument that England are too defensive a side, and likened their structure to Chelsea and Liverpool.The Euro 2020 final naturally dominated much of the discussion in the build-up to the restart of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the potential reasons for ultimately falling short. It was put to Southgate that England remain too cautious - especially given the talent in the squad - but he insisted their approach is in keeping with the top level of club football, and that the team plays “good football”.“I’m always looking at Chelsea who are the...
SoccerSkySports

Hungary vs England: The journey starts again for Gareth Southgate's side

After the highs and lows of England's memorable Euro 2020 campaign, the journey starts all over again for Gareth Southgate's side as they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Hungary on Thursday. The road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar resumes as England prepare for their first international...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Hungary 0-4 England: Player ratings for Gareth Southgate's side as Raheem Sterling shines and Harry Kane misses clear chances

Jordan Pickford - 6 England did manage to get one supporter into the Puskas Arena: Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper was one of England's star performers at the Euros, conceding just two goals in seven games, but he hardly had a touch of the ball in Budapest, instead just watching his team-mates secure the win in front of him. There was one shot on target with 10 minutes to go, just to make sure he was still paying attention.
SoccerTribal Football

England coach Southgate already planning for World Cup

England coach Gareth Southgate is already planning for next year's World Cup. The shift in perception was made clear by Southgate, talking freely on Saturday about how England need to gear up for a tournament, which starts in less than 15 months. "In the past we were worried about preparing...
Soccerchatsports.com

Gareth Southgate toasts the rousing support given to England goalscorer Bukayo Saka after his Euros heartbreak... and praises the returning Jesse Lingard as 'the brightest spark'

Gareth Southgate believes Bukayo Saka will realise just how popular and supported he is after his emotional return to Wembley against Andorra. Saka marked his 20th birthday and first England appearance on home soil since his heart-breaking end to Euro 2020 with a goalscoring display. Saka's late header, which followed an earlier assist for Jesse Lingard, was greeted by the loudest cheer of the afternoon and the winger was mobbed by his team-mates.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate picks right moment to start Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in England’s midfield

Over the last two years, the calls for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be deployed in the centre of England’s midfield have been as far-reaching as one of the Liverpool defender’s pinpoint cross-field balls. In the eyes of many fans, the 22-year-old’s vision and passing accuracy are at times almost wasted at right-back, the qualities naturally lending themselves to a more advanced, more central role.Liverpool’s depth in the middle of the pitch in recent years has given Jurgen Klopp no reason to experiment in such a way; the German has at various points been able to rely upon the likes of Jordan...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland

Gareth Southgate warned against complacency as in-form England attempt to all but secure World Cup qualification in Poland.Less than two months after suffering the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy the Three Lions have continued what has been to date a smooth road to Qatar.England bulldozed Hungary 4-0 last Thursday amid disgraceful scenes in Budapest, before a fully rotated side won by the same result against Andorra in front of a carnival Wembley crowd on Sunday.The September triple-header ends with their sternest Group I assignment in Warsaw, where Southgate’s side can go eight points clear of...
SoccerBBC

Sterling is a top player - Southgate

Raheem Sterling's "hunger" has been praised by England boss Gareth Southgate before the Three Lions' World Cup qualifier against Poland on Wednesday. The Manchester City forward scored England's first goal in a 4-0 win over Hungary last week, starred at Euro 2020 and has been in excellent form for his country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy