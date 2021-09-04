Seneca Yacht Club boat-building workshop a success
FAYETTE — Seneca Yacht Club hosted a boat-building workshop Aug. 21-22, and the final touches were completed the following weekend. Three groups constructed boats under the guidance of the Finger Lakes Boating Museum’s boatwright, Geoff Heath, and head of museum collections, Ed Wightman. Volunteers to help the families build their boats were trained before the workshop at the Hammondsport museum; the training involved building a boat on Aug. 18-19.www.fltimes.com
