Friday afternoon Splendora Police stopped a vehicle on a traffic offense. John M. Cole was found to be transporting 72 pounds of marijuana in several large black bags inside the truck rear seat compartment. The street value is estimated to be close to $650,000. John M. Cole, 60, of 10335 Parrot Feathers Court was transported to the Montgomery County Jail on the charge of possession of marijuana of over fifty pounds. Apparently, he thought he may be able to slip through the cracks using I-69 as he was arrested in Montgomery County on July 8, 2021, by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in the 19500 block of I-45 with twenty-four pounds of marijuana. He was released on a $5000 bond then.