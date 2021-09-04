Sparkling wine from Franciacorta offers options from dry to sweet
Monday, in addition to being Labor Day, begins Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It occurred to me that Monday is the summer's end and a bright new year's beginning. Still looking for holiday wine and missed last week's recommendations? It is not too late. Herzog Wine Cellars' entry-level label, Baron Herzog wines, are priced favorably under $15. Their line includes: Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zin, Pinot Grigio, Old Vines Zin, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a red blend called Aleph. Several are grown in Herzog's Prince Vineyard in Clarksburg, Calif., and others are from Paso Robles.
