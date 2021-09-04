CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Sparkling wine from Franciacorta offers options from dry to sweet

By John McDonald
Cape Gazette
 8 days ago

Monday, in addition to being Labor Day, begins Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. It occurred to me that Monday is the summer’s end and a bright new year’s beginning. Still looking for holiday wine and missed last week’s recommendations? It is not too late. Herzog Wine Cellars’ entry-level label, Baron Herzog wines, are priced favorably under $15. Their line includes: Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, White Zin, Pinot Grigio, Old Vines Zin, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a red blend called Aleph. Several are grown in Herzog’s Prince Vineyard in Clarksburg, Calif., and others are from Paso Robles.

DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Dealcoholized Wines

Wild Life Botanicals makes sparkling dealcoholized wine and it can now be found in tall ready-to-drink cans. The 0.5% ABV product boasts 60% fewer calories than Champagne or Prosecco, plus they share the benefits of being enriched with eight active vitamins, minerals and botanical ingredients. As such, the products are branded as offering "bubbles with benefits." The drinks contain plant-powered lemon balm for calming benefits, damask rose, as well as mood-boosting ashwagandha, rich-in-antioxidant rosemary, and stimulating damiana.
Mason, NHKeene Sentinel

Savory & Sweet Summer Salad from Pickity Place!

Editor’s note: If you’ve never been to lunch at Pickity Place in Mason, drop everything right now and make a reservation. From their gorgeous gardens you can wander about and their shop connected to a greenhouse to the sweet cottage Little Red Riding Hood was based on, you’ll be enchanted! The food is simply divine. They’ve graciously allowed ELF to share the recipe for this salad which was a huge hit in July. They sell their own Grammie’s citrus seasoning in their shop. Make it a Pickity Day!
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Perennial Vintners 2019 Roseus Dry Rosé Wine, Puget Sound, $19

Grower/certified sommelier Serena Roberge-Gordon joined founder Mike Lempriere’s team on Bainbridge Island in 2016, and her winemaking talents shine with this bright and fun rosé from Pinot Noir Précoce off the nearby Kitsap Peninsula. This early-ripening mutation of Pinot Noir, this variety known in Germany as Frühburgunder is a nice fit for the Puget Sound, and Roberge-Gordon — who sits on the board of the Washington State Wine Commission — creates aromas of pink strawberry and raspberry that make their way to the palate, joined by white peach, cranberry skins and dusty chokecherry. Lempriere suggests serving it with lighter fare.
Oregon StateChannel 6000

Expert: Oregon wineries produce world-class sparkling wines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon is known for producing world-class Pinot Noir, but according to experts, it’s also home to impressive sparkling wine. Oregon Wine Enthusiast A.J. Weinzettel joined AM Extra Monday to share a handful of Oregon wineries producing the bubbly beverage:. – Corollary Wines. – Lytle-Barnett. – Mellen...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Beaulieu Vineyard Debuts Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon as New Portfolio Offering

Elevated Bottling Continues BV’s Legacy of Innovation in Rutherford and the Cult Cabernet Category. Napa Valley, CA (September 9, 2021) – Founded in 1900 and a pioneering winery of the Rutherford appellation, Beaulieu Vineyard announces the release of its inaugural vintage of the 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($80 per 750 ml bottle). With more than century of experience in Rutherford, Beaulieu’s extensive vineyard study, block by block, and its experimentation with various techniques culminates in this new wine – the ultimate expression of Rutherford terroir. The 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will join the winery’s portfolio of premium California Cabernets as a new offering that pays homage to this distinctive Napa Valley sub-region and its specific “Rutherford Dust” characteristics. To learn more about this exceptional wine, please enjoy a short video on the Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon HERE.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Great value reds from Spain’s Rioja

Rioja, Spain’s most famous wine region, has a strict classification system based on aging. Among classification levels are reserva, noted by a deep-burgundy color seal on the rear of a bottle; and crianza, which carries a red seal. A reserva wine has been aged for a minimum of three years with at least one year in oak barrels and six months in the bottle. A crianza has been aged for at least two years, with at least one year in oak. The following are two affordable and delicious medium- to full-bodied Rioja reds that would go well with grilled beef, lamb and paella.
RecipesCape Gazette

Traditional and modern beef brisket recipes share some aspects

In last week’s newspapers and several online blogs, the subject covered in a wide range of articles was beef brisket, likely due to the upcoming Jewish holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. The first of these marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year with 10 days of prayer and penitence, culminating on Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement.
Drinkswinemag.com

Three Sticks 2019 Origin Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This wine sees no oak nor malolactic fermentation, preferring instead to capture the pure intensity of fruit from some of the oldest blocks of the original Durell Vineyard. A complex structure provides plenty of lift and brightness on the palate, offering a mix of stone, salt and earth accented by mango and apricot. It maintains just enough richness and texture to stay focused and in balance. Virginie Boone.
Drinksdailyovation.com

From Pinot Pioneer to the Wine Whisperer – Having an Afternoon Tasting with Erath Winery’s Legendary Gary Horner

Pinot Pioneer and Wine Whisperer, Erath Winery’s Legendary winemaker Gary Horner reveals secrets to good wine, a happy career and what makes Portland so incredible. In Downtown Portland, Erath Winery has a tasting room a few blocks away from the Pioneer Courthouse Square. Close enough to the bustling energy, yet as you step inside it feels like a whole other world. Artistic, eccentric, inclusive, very welcoming.
Drinkswinemag.com

Amor Fati 2018 Murmur Vineyard Syrah (Santa Maria Valley)

Attention-grabbing aromas of smoked meat, graphite, dark fruit and a touch of black olive converge on the complex and savory nose of this bottling. The palate rides a firm line between fruit flavors and unctuous, meaty tones of peppercorn and salty charcuterie. Matt Kettmann. rating. 95. Price. Designation. Murmur Vineyard.
Drinksvinepair.com

Cono Sur 20 Barrels Limited Edition Pinot Noir 2018

Cono Sur 20 Barrels Limited Edition Pinot Noir 2018 Review. This Pinot smells like vinyl and prunes. There is an extreme sharpness to the palate that distracts from any fruit that would be available. This may work as an ingredient in a wine cocktail.
Drinksvinepair.com

Montinore Estate Pinot Noir 2017

Date Night, End of Day Sipping, Impressing On A Budget. This wine is bright, fruity, and smells like strawberries in a forest. The palate is juicy and balanced with a nice punch of fruit. The earthy vibes keep the wine in check, making it an awesome everyday wine for any occasion. It can even be chilled.
Drinkswinemag.com

L'Usine 2018 Annapolis Ridge Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Reductive, leathery and dense in ripe red fruit, this bold wine is made in a big style from a cool, coastal site. Forest floor and black tea contrast well against its richer tendencies, finishing in fresh, citrusy undertones. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Annapolis Ridge. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinksvinepair.com

Salem Wine & Co. Pinot Noir 2018

Feeling Natural, Host/Hostess Gifting, Wine And Cheese Night. This Pinot smells of very ripe cherries and a slight dose of balsamic. But those characteristics are not on the palate. The mouthfeel has an iron vibe, with a slight effervescence that feels like minute bubbles. It’s kind of balanced but really needs some stinky cheese to balance that almost sour sharpness.
Drinksvinepair.com

Cakebread Cellars Two Creeks Vineyards Pinot Noir 2019

Sounding Like A Wine Pro, Treat Yo'self, Wine And Cheese Night. Cakebread Cellars Two Creeks Vineyards Pinot Noir 2019 Review. If you’ve ever smelled the sweet tang of rhubarb, you can’t miss it here. Along with some cherries and mushroom vibes, this wine has a hell of a personality. The palate is a study in balance; it has depth while retaining some elegance. This wine will stick with you on the palate and in your mind.

