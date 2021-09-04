Sparkling wine from Franciacorta offers options from dry to sweet

Elevated Bottling Continues BV’s Legacy of Innovation in Rutherford and the Cult Cabernet Category. Napa Valley, CA (September 9, 2021) – Founded in 1900 and a pioneering winery of the Rutherford appellation, Beaulieu Vineyard announces the release of its inaugural vintage of the 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($80 per 750 ml bottle). With more than century of experience in Rutherford, Beaulieu’s extensive vineyard study, block by block, and its experimentation with various techniques culminates in this new wine – the ultimate expression of Rutherford terroir. The 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will join the winery’s portfolio of premium California Cabernets as a new offering that pays homage to this distinctive Napa Valley sub-region and its specific “Rutherford Dust” characteristics. To learn more about this exceptional wine, please enjoy a short video on the Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon HERE.