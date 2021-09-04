Flyers News & Rumors: Farabee Extension & Development Camp
Welcome to Flyers News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest extensions the organization has made and recap the development camp that concluded on Sept 1. Forward Joel Farabee agreed to a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 2, joining fellow forward Sean Couturier as the latest players to sign multi-year contract extensions with the team. The signing is an indication the franchise believes he can build upon the individual success he had during the shortened 2020-21 season.www.yardbarker.com
