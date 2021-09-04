Flyers News & Rumors: Farabee Extension & Development Camp

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a right shot defenseman. Will they sign someone or offer a PTO? Sean Couturier talked about his new deal and seems to hint that he took a team-friendly discount to make an extension work with the Philadelphia Flyers. Will the Montreal Canadiens match the offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes and did Jesperi Kotkaniemi sign it for the money or because he’s upset with the team? Finally, would it make sense for the San Jose Sharks to buy out Evander Kane?