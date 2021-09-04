CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State at San Diego State odds, expert picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkFQU_0bmk3tuR00

The New Mexico State Aggies and San Diego State Aztecs meet Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the New Mexico State vs. San Diego State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Aggies (0-1) were worked over by UTEP last weekend in Las Cruces, falling 30-3. NMSU managed just 101 rushing yards, and 89 passing yards, while getting sacked three times and fumbling it away once. On a positive note, they were plus-1 in the turnover department.

The Aztecs, who are more like nomads, are playing games 111 miles north in the greater Los Angeles area while their new Mission Valley stadium is being constructed. Whether this game is in SoCal, or on the moon, they should be able to easily push past the Aggies.

New Mexico State at San Diego State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:55 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: New Mexico State +1500 (bet $100 to win $1,500) | San Diego State -10000 (bet $10,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): New Mexico State +31.5 (-120) | San Diego State -31.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

New Mexico State at San Diego State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

San Diego State 41, New Mexico State 6

No way, no how can you bet San Diego State (-10000), risking $100 for every $1 won. That’s especially so playing in a sterile environment nearly two hours north of its usual home, so fans are likely to be very sparse.

AVOID.

SAN DIEGO STATE -31.5 (-105) is worth a small-unit play. The Aztecs should pounce on a New Mexico State team that was drummed by subpar UTEP. Look for RBs Chance Bell, Greg Bell, Jordan Byrd and Kaegun Williams all to see meaningful touches in the SDSU backfield. TE Daniel Bellinger is also a top red-zone target, and you can expect him to get his.

In addition, San Diego State has a monster defensive front, and the Aztecs limited the opposition to just 17.8 points per game in 2020, tops in the Mountain West. That’s not what the Aggies want to see after being held to just a field goal last weekend.

UNDER 50.5 (-108) is the lean here. New Mexico State looked atrocious last week, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect this weekend. The Aggies will be facing a superior defense than the one they saw in El Paso last weekend.

While San Diego State has a bevy of backs to carry the mail, its pass attack is just mediocre. The Aztecs were good for just 24.6 PPG and 5.1 yards per play last season, so they need improvements before Over bets are considered in their games.

