MacKenzie Gore assigned to High-A

The Padres assigned pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore to High-A. (Jeff Sanders on Twitter) Gore has missed most of the season while recovering from blister issues, in addition to sorting out his mechanics. The talented lefty returned to game action at the Arizona Complex League (rookie ball) back in mid-August, and registered a 1.65 ERA over 16 1/3 innings. He won't reach the majors this year, but it's good to see him taking steps in the right direction. Gore entered 2021 as arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, but his stock has fallen drastically since then.