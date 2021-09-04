ACC Panic Room: UNC's offseason hype snuffed out in Blacksburg

Another football season has begun, although I suppose it's already over for UNC and Duke? Not really, of course. But boy oh boy do both UNC and Duke have some ground to make up to regain some of the good will of their fans — for completely different and incomparable reasons, but still. UNC showed it was not the 10th-best team in the country. Duke showed it cannot even beat Charlotte. The former is what the kids might call a first-world football problem. The opponents will be considerably easier for both teams now, but that's not a guarantee of anything. Both UNC and Duke could really use comfortable wins this week, but neither should assume that will happen by virtue of showing up.