Blacksburg, VA

ACC Panic Room: UNC's offseason hype snuffed out in Blacksburg

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss North Carolina's somewhat predictable loss to Virginia Tech. Plus, NC State does get some credit for taking care of business against a bad team.

www.wralsportsfan.com

