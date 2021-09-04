CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist Bansky Warned of Website Exploit a Week Before Scam NFT Sale

By BeInCrypto Staff
beincrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, a link on the website of the infamous graffiti artist Banksy, advertised a piece of art as the creator’s first NFT (non-fungible token). A British collector won the auction for $366,000 to purchase the limited NFT art, before realizing that it was a fake. One crucial measure of an NFT in the realm of art is that the piece includes a “tokenized” unique digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

