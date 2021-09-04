Artist Bansky Warned of Website Exploit a Week Before Scam NFT Sale

Marketing fine art photography isn’t something we, as photographers, ever really though much about when we first started pursuing this passion. You’ve uploaded images for sale on Pixels.com (Fine Art America) or other sites that you decided worked for you. Now what? Well, this is not the “Field of Dreams.” If you post it they will not come. You have to promote, market and get yourself, and in turn your work, out there. Marketing 101: Get visitors to your site or your place of business.