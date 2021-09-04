Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, as she opposes a bill introduced that would ban abortions as early as six weeks and allow private citizens to enforce it through civil lawsuits, under a measure given preliminary approval by the Republican-dominated House. (Eric Gay, The Associated Press) WASKOM, Texas — The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, sidestepping for now the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600.

Texas StateWashington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Republicans Don’t Actually Want Roe v. Wade to End This Way

On Sept. 1, the anti-abortion movement won its most substantial legal victory in nearly half a century. But most Republicans don’t actually want to talk about it. Instead, the GOP’s reaction to Texas’ six-week abortion ban—which took effect at the beginning of the month after the Supreme Court refused to block it—has been silence, punctuated by lies about the law itself. Despite the Republican Party’s decadeslong crusade against Roe v. Wade, the vast majority of GOP politicians declined to celebrate, or even note, Roe’s functional demise. Why?
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Congress & CourtsBlue Springs Examiner

Will the Supreme Court reconsider Roe vs. Wade?

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court held in Roe v. Wade that abortion was a constitutional right that could not be prohibited by the governments for nonviable fetuses – those that could not survive outside the womb -– at 24 weeks or less. Since then, the abortion wars have...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Roe v. Wade Baby Tells Her Story

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. In 1973, American women won the constitutional right to abortion through Roe v. Wade. But the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court to decide fate of Roe v. Wade in upcoming term

The Supreme Court could overrule its nearly 50-year precedent on abortion during the upcoming term in a case out of Mississippi where the state has asked the justices to uphold its ban on abortions after 15 weeks. It’s potentially the year’s most highly watched case — especially after the justices...
Texas StateThe New Yorker

In Texas, a Cruel and Ingenious Plan to Sidestep Roe v. Wade

Texas Senate Bill 8, known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act,” allows private citizens in Texas to sue anyone who aids in an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The law effectively outlaws the vast majority of abortions in Texas, but its supporters argue that it does not violate the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, because individuals, not the state, are enforcing the ban. The United States Supreme Court chose not to block the new law from going into effect, but, in a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called S.B. 8 “a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny.” Margaret Talbot joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the Texas law and the ongoing effort to erode abortion rights.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
Texas Stateksl.com

Justice Department sues Texas after new abortion ban takes effect

An exam room at the Planned Parenthood South Austin Health Center is shown in Austin, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Texas after President Joe Biden vowed to challenge a new law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state. (Ilana Panich-Linsman, Reuters) WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Texas afterPresident Joe Biden vowed to challenge a new law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state, as Democrats fear the right to abortion established 50 years ago may be at risk.
Texas StatePosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Did the Texas Heartbeat Act Reverse Roe v. Wade?

One of the most talked-about and highly debated bills went into effect this month. Abbott signed into law the 'Heartbeat Act' making Texas the first state to effectively change the framework of Roe v. Wade. What is the 'Heartbeat Act' SB 87?. Pro-Life Narrative. The historical action Greg Abbott has...

