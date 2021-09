It was a homecoming for Kanye West Friday night at Soldier Field. Over 40,000 fans gathered at the football stadium for the third listening party for his still unreleased album, “Donda”. Fans did not have to show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccinations. The listening party offered on-site vaccinations for those who wanted them. Soldier Field was at a limited capacity for the event. The Chicago Department of Public health said they believe transmission is less likely to occur at outdoor events, and Soldier Field took all necessary COVID-19 precautions. While the press was not allowed access to the event, Kanye was generous to others giving free tickets to students at Chicago State University. His mother was the former Chair of the English Department.