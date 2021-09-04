CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Stanford vs Kansas State: Cardinal247 Game Thread

By Jackson Moore
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stanford season is underway! The Cardinal kicked off the season-opener against Kansas State on Saturday morning. For updates throughout the game and live discussion with Stanford fans, follow along in the Cardinal247 Game Thread. Click here for more: https://247sports.com/college/stanford/board/103013/Contents/stanford-vs-kansas-state-cardinal247-game-thread-170188979/?page=1. GAME DETAILS. How to watch and listen. FS1 will broadcast...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Starks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Football#Espn Radio#American Football#Espn Radio#Xm Channel 199#The Kansas State Wildcats#Cardinal#The Nfl Draft#Insidethespartans Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
MLBchatsports.com

Game 137 Thread: Orioles vs. Royals

For as bad as the Kansas City Royals have been this year, the Baltimore Orioles have been even worse. See, the Royals currently stand at 61-75, and have been playing at above .500 ball since July 20. They’re on pace for 73 wins, and could get realistically get in the range of 75 to 78.
Nebraska State247Sports

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska and Buffalo

Nebraska is back on the field for its third game of the season, fresh off its first win of the season over Fordham. Nebraska takes on Buffalo on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln. If you're unable to make the trip to see the game in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen to the game.
Los Angeles, CAoc-breeze.com

USC vs. Stanford Game Day update

Thank you to everyone who attended our football home opener against San Jose State! It was wonderful to see the Trojan Family in the Coliseum after so many months apart. Your energy plays a critical role in creating a competitive and electric environment for our student-athletes. We are excited to host our first conference game of the season against Stanford, and we hope you’ll join us at the Coliseum this Saturday night. The atmosphere in the Coliseum is even more special under the lights!
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Big Contract News

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a big commitment to their offensive line. According to multiple reports on Saturday afternoon, the NFC East franchise has made a big commitment to starting left tackle Jordan Mailata. The Eagles have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension that could be worth...
College Sports247Sports

Fresno State vs UConn: BarkBoard Game Thread

The Fresno State Bulldogs' season-opener versus UConn is underway! Join the BarkBoard Game Thread for live discussion with the Red Wave on the message boards and live updates from the BarkBoard staff. GAME DETAILS. Weather. Temperatures at Fresno State are forecasted to go from pleasant tailgating to triple-digit heat by...
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

For the second week in a row, FC Dallas will be battling an in-state rival on the road as they take on Austin FC in the state capital for the first time. Austin FC is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since early May when they won two in a row on the road. FC Dallas on the other hand is looking to continue their unbeaten run on the road that extends back to late July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy