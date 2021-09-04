CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Heavyweights Highlight This Weeks New Assistant Coaching Hires

By Earl Smith, Site Editor
intermatwrestle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's edition of the coaching carousel, a trio of big men found new homes as Eric Thompson, Matt Meuleners, and Mauro Correnti all took new positions. The first announcement came from Arizona State who has hired Thompson to round out their coaching staff. He will assume the volunteer assistant position. Thompson has most recently coached with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, working with Olympic gold medalists David Taylor and Kyle Snyder. He has also spent time coaching at Taylor's M2 Training Center. As a competitor, Thompson started his collegiate career at Iowa State and finished as a three-time NAIA national champion at Grand View. He also competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials, finishing fifth. The addition of Thompson allows Mark Perry, the previous volunteer assistant, to move into a full-time role coaching the Sunkist Kids freestyle program, which is closely aligned with the ASU program.

intermatwrestle.com

