Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3

Hey, you know what happened in this game? Byron Buxton, who’s been bent, effed and broken at the plate since his return from injury, got a single and a double. Nick Gordon, whom it seems the front office is trotting out there just to see him fail and go “not our fault” if he succeeds in MLB anyplace else, got a double of his own and two RBI singles. Jake Cave got two hits, raising his OPS to a Luis Rivas-esque .580. Ben “Morty Mortivedt” Rortvedt got one hit, raising his OPS to .466. Loveable Popeye forearms aside, that’s just not a very good OPS. For those not aware of what OPS numbers are normal, above 1.000 is Barry Bonds with pulsing thromboid veins of cattle stimulants, and sub-.500 is not, not ideal.