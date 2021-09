Poll: To date or Not to date again?

Cracker barrel is a zoo this morning but they're doing a great job of moving everyone through. I love their gift shop too, and their apple butter. sweetie. @BrunetteBarbie : Yes their apple butter is so good. Their gift shop puts you in the Holiday spirit. One time when I was there I was eating lunch with my daughter and four guys in camo were sitting not too far from us and I told the waitress I wanted to pay for their meal. She said their meal is not only paid for already but you would have to stand in line behind nine other people that want to pay for their meal. I said well just give them each $25gift card then and put that on my card. . She said they already have four gift cards each one from people buying it. I said that's OK they'll have five now. I was so thrilled to see that everyone had treated them so good and were so generous to them.