Who: Pella (1-1) vs No. 1 (4A) Indianola (2-0) When: Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. First meeting in VarsityBound era (since 2006). Senior linebacker Preston Rowe is coming off a big week where he tallied 8.5 tackles and helped hold North Polk to just eight points. Rowe and the Pella defense will be facing a tough Indianola offense that can beat you in the air and on the ground. Rowe will need to make good reads and have good pursuit in both areas to help either force turnovers or punts to give the Dutch a shorter field against the Indian defense.