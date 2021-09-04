CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperation in Afghanistan: Thousands of American Allies Stranded in Kabul

By Joseph Olmo
localdvm.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With the American footprint officially out of Afghanistan, two words now describe the new life for millions of Afghans: chaos & uncertainty. WDVM spoke with an Ahmed Massoud — an Afghan ally who worked side-by-side with American and NATO forces. Ahmed is still in Kabul. He’s in danger; blacklisted by the Taliban. His house was set on fire by the militant group, and he’s desperate to find a way out.

