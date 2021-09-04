Desperation in Afghanistan: Thousands of American Allies Stranded in Kabul

Commander Supranullah was busy as we were ushered out of the monsoon rain for shelter on his front porch. The porch doubles as office and bedroom, which is convenient because since becoming the Taliban’s point person sorting problems and authorizing visiting journalists at the border with Pakistan, Supranullah — who like many rural Afghans uses just one name — has been slammed. He has a three-mile back up of heavily laden trucks waiting to leave Afghanistan at the Torkham border crossing.