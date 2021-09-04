Dear Frankie

My friend and neighbor Rascal and I share a ride to the dog park. He has been spending most of his time recently with Maisie, a newcomer to the park. The other day Rascal didn’t catch a ride because he went to a birthday party for his long-term girlfriend, Gigi. When I got in the gate, Maisie ran over and immediately began talking to me about Rascal. She said he told her she was beautiful and looked forward to being with her. Maisie then asked if he had shared with me that they were dating.