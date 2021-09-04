State Law Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Takes Effect
AUSTIN, TX –Beginning on Wednesday, September 1, Texans 45 and older will have coverage for colorectal cancer screening, per a new state law that updates the age for such lifesaving screenings from 50 to 45 in accordance with United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines released this past May. Most significantly, the recent law also removes out-of-pocket costs for patients needing a colonoscopy following a positive non-invasive screening test, making Texas the latest of just 6 states across the nation to do so.thepostnewspaper.net
Comments / 0