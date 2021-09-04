Texas City Native Receives The Arc of Texas Award
The Arc of Texas is honored to announce Ricky Broussard, of Texas City, Texas, as the 2021 Virginia Eernisse Legacy Award recipient. Broussard, an Imagine Enterprises Peer Support Specialist and experienced disability rights advocate, is dedicated to encouraging participation in policymaking, so the needs and rights of the disability community are accurately represented, and empowering others with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to live more independent, self-directed lives.thepostnewspaper.net
Comments / 1