Berlin (dpa) – In view of failing vaccinations, the debate over stricter corona requirements for unvaccinated people continues to accelerate. The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, has previously spoken in favor of a nationwide expansion of access options only for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered – but not for those whose test is negative. The FDP and AfD have warned of such restrictions. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has again made it clear that more vaccinations are important for the fall and winter due to the growing number of infections.