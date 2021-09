Munich (dpa) – The Union, which features in historic polls, is running out of time to change its mood ahead of the general election, according to CSU boss Markus Söder. “If there is still a chance to break the trend, it will be this weekend,” said Söder of the German news agency in Munich. The CSU wants to start the trend reversal with its party congress on Friday and Saturday in Nuremberg “a little”. Without addressing it directly, Söder is also expected to include the second trial of the best candidates of the Union, the SPD and the Greens on Sunday at the ARD and ZDF on the weekend of the decision.