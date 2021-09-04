To quarantine or not: The hard choices parents, teachers make

Body A month ago, I printed out back-to-school lists from our district’s website. One was the dress code that specified everything from shirts to shoes to belt loops on pants. If loops are present, they require a belt. I made a mental note: Do not get pants with loops. I did not want to even think about a belt for my kindergartner. Another list was for supplies. Pencils (No. 2 only, please) glue sticks (not liquid) and so on. Another list was a wish list of items the teacher needed for her classroom. Tissues, paper plates and gallon baggies.