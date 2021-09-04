CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To quarantine or not: The hard choices parents, teachers make

Cover picture for the articleAfter a difficult year or more of virtual learning, parents are eager to have their children back in classrooms. But even as the highly transmissible delta variant surges, school districts like Daniels’ aren’t beefing up protocols to prevent infections. Masks aren’t mandated or enforced, according to teachers, parents and officials in several states. Physical distancing is nearly impossible. To top it off, students exposed to covid may not be required to quarantine despite guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, risking an even more rapid spread among children, the youngest of whom aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

Masked to School: Students, Teachers, Parents Celebrate Return

Canby kids are back to school — and though it looks a little different than local officials had initially planned — students, teachers and parents alike reported a successful first day and a welcome return to some sense of normalcy. “They all came home talking nonstop,” said local mom Stephanie...
Missouri school district with mask choice already has hundreds of quarantined students

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – School just started and a St. Charles County school district already has more than 350 students in quarantine. The Ft. Zumwalt School District dashboard numbers change by the minute. To give you an example of how fast the numbers change, the dashboard showed 120 students in quarantine on Friday morning. By the end of Friday, that number more than doubled to 251. As of Monday evening, that number has risen by at least another 100.
Fort Mill parents protest against school quarantine policies

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With white and neon-colored signs at opposing sides of Fort Mill, parents displayed their feelings outside of the school district office on Tuesday. Both sides, however, are there to discuss district quarantining rules. Parents protested 30 minutes before the Fort Mill School District...
The parent is the first and best teacher their child will have

Dawson County Health Department offers Parents as Teachers (PAT), a home visiting program available to families in Dawson County with children prenatal to age five on a referral basis. PAT is designed to enhance child development and school achievement through parent education. Parents as Teachers believes the parent is the first and best teacher their child will have.
PBS NewsHour

Schools are leaving hard COVID choices up to parents and staff

On the second day of high school in Texas, Natosha Daniels’ 14-year-old daughter went all day without eating because she did not want to remove her mask. The teen’s school has a couple of thousand students, and the cafeteria was crowded. Plus Round Rock Independent School District outside Austin didn’t require masks, so some students weren’t wearing them. Even her honors biology teacher was maskless.
‘Parent Choice’ for Masks Isn’t Helpful in the Classroom

Body A month ago, I printed out back-to-school lists from our district’s website. One was the dress code that specified everything from shirts to shoes to belt loops on pants. If loops are present, they require a belt. I made a mental note: Do not get pants with loops. I did not want to even think about a belt for my kindergartner. Another list was for supplies. Pencils (No. 2 only, please) glue sticks (not liquid) and so on. Another list was a wish list of items the teacher needed for her classroom. Tissues, paper plates and gallon baggies.
Mom struggling to become teacher during son's quarantine

RALEIGH, N.C. — No one knows what tomorrow will bring better than the kids we send to school every day. Ask a mother in Wake Forest doubling as a teacher to her son in quarantine. More than a week ago, Amy Valentino’s son, Landon Chabot, was ready to join his friends in class. Now he’s home again because someone else has COVID-19. What You Need To Know.

