Nederland, CO

Book clubs: Social exercise for the mind

By MtnEarStaff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether your book club is decades old or just a gleam in your eye, the Nederland Community Library can assist your endeavor, from books, to advice, to meeting space. Thinking about starting a book club? There are myriad reasons to start a book club, not the least of which is to build new friendships, create a positive social opportunity and exchange interesting ideas. The cliche of “book clubs are just an excuse to drink wine and dish the dirt” is just that, a cliche, and not a very helpful one. I suppose that does happen in some places, but I suspect that is mostly a trope of various Netflix series.

Athens County, OHthepostathens.com

Virtual Bandits book club enriches learning for individuals with developmental disabilities

The Athens County Public Library, or ACPL, is hosting an event series called “Virtual Bandits” — a book club inclusive of developmentally disabled adults. The series is a virtual version of the Next Chapter Book Club, which began in Columbus to facilitate community-based literacy for adults with intellectual disabilities. The club meets virtually on a weekly basis to collaboratively read and discuss books.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Reading Club: Same Books, Different Opinions Edition

Be aware that Amazon links on this page are affiliate links. As part of the Amazon Associate program, qualifying purchases made through these links may result in us earning a commission. Thank you for supporting our work here at Lowell’s First Look!. Despite both being regular readers, Amanda and I...
Seekonk, MAreportertoday.com

Nonfiction Book Club: Shadow Divers by Robert Kurson

Seekonk, MA – Join us for a lively discussion of Shadow Divers: The True Adventure of Two Americans Who Risked Everything to Solve One of the Lost Mysteries of World War II by Robert Kurson on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The discussion will take place outside behind the library. In case of rain, the meeting will take place in the Large Meeting room with socially distanced seating. The title is available digitally as an ebook through Libby, or you may place a hold and pick up a print copy at the library.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

On Community: Virtual Book Clubs During the Pandemic

Books are always a trusted coping mechanism during stressful times. For all that reading is usually a solitary activity, it also is, when it comes down to it, about community. At the risk of venturing into Cliché Central territory, we read because we want to feel connected to others. Book clubs take this connection one step further. Eben Ramsey, from The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, said it best: “We clung to books and to our friends; they reminded us that we had another part to us.”
Books & LiteratureMindBodyGreen

The 7 Secrets To Starting A Book Club That Actually Sticks

To classify as a , every book must meet a few metrics. First, it has to be a page-turner; something that engages our attention and imagination fully. But as the pages turn, it should also give meaning and a broader perspective. And lastly—a good read has to provoke conversation. It should leave us no choice but to phone a friend and beg them to read it too, just so we have someone to talk to.
Books & Literaturefcnews.org

SPL offers book clubs

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes this month. The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Grazia Book Club: The Girl On The Train Author Is Back

A slow fire is the process by which acid, found in paper, slowly eats a book from within – over decades, the pages become brittle, they start to crumble away. Eventually, entire books can be destroyed. When author Paula Hawkins found out about the process, she realised the metaphor was...
Books & LiteratureVox

This September, the Vox Book Club returns with Susanna Clarke’s Piranesi

The Vox Book Club is linking to Bookshop.org to support local and independent booksellers. Susanna Clarke’s haunting, haunted Piranesi is one of the most astonishing books I’ve read in a very long time, sort of Narnia meets Paradise Lost meets Borges. From the author of the much-beloved Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell, it tells the story of a man called Piranesi, living all alone in a vast and flooded marble house, full of statues.
Framingham, MAWicked Local

Booking Forward: Book club crashers, the authors

As of this writing, we are in this bizarre place between “normal” and “hello Zoom, my old friend.” How’s your book club meeting these days? Outside? Inside? Virtual? Maybe your book club has lost its motivation and evaporated like all this summer rain. Although everyone has to choose what level of “togetherness” they are comfortable with, let’s agree on one thing: Having the author of your book club selection at your gathering is an amazing bonus.
Books & LiteratureSanta Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club September: ‘Dominicana’

Loosely based on her mother’s life story, Dominicana by Angie Cruz is an engrossing novel about immigration, motherhood, and finding independence. Our protagonist, Ana, is 15 years old when her mother makes a business deal that lands Ana married to Juan Ruiz, who is almost 20 years her senior. She leaves her home in the Dominican Republic to start a new life in New York City with papers that identify her as 19 years old. Once there, Ana knows no one and does not speak English, and Juan turns out to be a possessive, abusive, and disloyal husband. Although her marriage is a symbol of the hope that her family will soon be able to join her in N.Y.C. and escape the political turmoil at home, the life that Ana is now living is not what she had imagined it would be. But when Juan leaves New York for a trip back to the D.R., Ana begins finding herself again.
Books & Literaturemoneysavingmom.com

Want to join my book club? (it’s free!)

I’ve got some fun news today (and we could all use some of that, couldn’t we??) I’m hosting a free online book club for my book, Love-Centered Parenting!. Whether you’ve already read the book and just want a refresher or to hear more of my thoughts and encouragement on the book, whether you have the book and need some accountability to actually read it, or whether you are on the fence as to whether this book is for you, I’d love for you to join us!
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Women in Business Book Club returns

TRAVERSE CITY — The inaugural Women in Business Book Club series this spring focused on professional development. The fall edition is getting a little personal. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday” by Jay Shetty is the second selection of the book club, a partnership between Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How To Keep The Peace At Book Club

Book club is supposed to be a safe space to talk about books, completely geek out about books, and share bookish opinions. So what happens when book club becomes a hostile environment? Maybe this sounds familiar: you read your club’s book of the month and it’s not your favorite. You show up at the meeting, ready to talk about why you didn’t like it. Everyone else liked the book, they loved it, and you get spoken over repeatedly. Suddenly you feel that tightness in the back of your throat and you want to go home early.
Books & Literaturekzmu.org

Library Awakenings on Radio Book Club

On the freshest Radio Book Club – when libraries open your eyes to a different way of looking at the world. Travel with our hosts Andy Nettell, Shari Zollinger, and Jessie Magelby to the libraries – both public and personal – that have shaped their tastes and thoughts over time. Plus, new book recommendations from starry night skies, traveling through underworlds, and poetry good enough to eat. Tune in!
Books & LiteratureMiami Herald

A lost book is not an insignificant item easily replaced

I so enjoy that sweet sense of satisfaction that saturates my heart when I finish a long-term project. There’s the feeling of victory, of course, but something else too: pride, relief, an urge to swagger. Which describes exactly my emotions when I finally stepped away from the last bookshelf I had organized.
The Villages, FLlakeandsumterstyle.com

Social Club Spotlight: Flying high

Kites leave some Villagers on Cloud Nine. Ken Stokes is happiest when gentle breezes swirl in the air. Gazing skyward, he watches in admiration as his agile, colorful kite dances peacefully in the blue Florida skies. A resident of The Villages, Ken is a kite-flying enthusiast who took up the...
Books & Literaturewfdd.org

Register For Our Summer 2021 Book Club Meeting

Join us for the next virtual meeting of the WFDD Book Club! We'll be discussing Brandon Hobson's novel The Removed. In an NPR review, Marcela Davison Avilés writes, "The story in this book is deeply resonant and profound, and not only because of its exquisite lyricism. It's also a hard and visceral entrance into our own reckoning as a society and civic culture with losses we created, injustices we allowed, and family separations we ignored."
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Christian Book Club: “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”

While many people may think there is a lack of good Christian novels, nothing could be further from the truth. Many Christian fiction books have been published that can be viewed from a faith-based lens or were made with that intent in mind. These works also expand across many cultures and religions, reflecting the diversity of Christ’s followers. One of the most prominent countries to produce Christian fiction is Russia.

