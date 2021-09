We’ve made it to what feels like the first real West Virginia football game week since 2019, and what better way to kick it off than by reigniting an old rivalry game? The Mountaineers will travel to College Park, Maryland this weekend to take on the Terrapins for the first time in six years, and it just feels right. There’s nothing like playing a regional rival to get fired up, and buddy we’ve needed this after the last year and a half.