Killsquad, the new action RPG developed by Novarama, the team responsible for Invizimals, is close to ending your Early Access. To celebrate, he is currently starring in an event organized to thank the community for the support they have given the title, as well as a 30% discount, the highest to date (You can get the title for 13.99 euros if you buy it before September 6 at 7:00 p.m. CEST).