‘Only Murders in the Building’ is Hulu’s Most Watched Comedy Premiere

"We ask a lot from television these days," says Judy Berman. "As evidenced by the weird intensity of the current debate around Ted Lasso, a performatively gentle, emotionally aspirational Apple TV+ sitcom that once seemed controversy-proof, the discourse leaves little space for shows to be anything besides brilliant or terrible. Which is a shame, because sometimes a mild, witty, middlebrow comedy that isn’t trying too hard to be virtuous or subversive or timely really hits the spot. Only Murders in the Building is precisely that kind of show, and it arrives—with the first three episodes streaming Aug. 31 on Hulu—in time to soothe our Delta-era, back-to-school-and-work anxieties. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), it casts Martin, his frequent collaborator Martin Short and a sparkling Selena Gomez as strangers living in a Dakota-like Upper West Side luxury building who become amateur sleuths when one of their neighbors is found dead in his apartment. It won’t expand your mind or change your life, but it might temporarily lower your blood pressure a few points." Berman adds: "The main item on Only Murders’ agenda is entertainment, and it provides, in the same mannered, urbane, slightly old-fashioned comic style that characterizes Martin’s fiction and contributions to the New Yorker. (So synergistic is this series with that magazine that the animated title sequence could actually be a New Yorker cover, down to the title font.) This is 'Shouts & Murmurs' meets 'Talk of the Town' meets cozy murder mystery, a ’90s Woody Allen crime caper without the Woody Allen ick factor. Its dialogue is fizzy like a mimosa rather than explosive like a Molotov cocktail; violence mostly takes place offscreen. And if it’s hard to imagine the show setting social media ablaze, well, maybe that’s just another reason to watch."