CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is Hulu’s Most Watched Comedy Premiere

By Christian Dawson
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly Murders in the Building is Hulu’s latest comedy. The first three episodes premiered on August 31, 2021 and the show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. In an exclusive with The Wrap, a Hulu representative reported that Only Murders in the Building is the platform’s most-watched premiere for any comedy series. That is astounding, especially when you consider Hulu has played host to other comedy juggernauts like Seinfeld.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Martin Short
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Only Murders#Seinfeld#Fox Television#20th Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesKXLY

Selena Gomez is charming, says Martin Short

Martin Short thinks Selena Gomez is “charming”. The 71-year-old actor stars alongside Selena, 29, and Steve Martin in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and although he’d never met the brunette beauty before they filmed the TV comedy series, he’s admitted to relishing the experience. Recalling his first impressions of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Selena Gomez Has Mermaid Hair Down to Her Waist Now

Selena Gomez’s new hairstyle is long, straight, shiny, and…did we mention long? Because it’s long. Very long. Though she rocks a bouncy mid-cut in her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the actor’s IRL look is a bit more sophisticated, and dare we say, mermaid-y. Appearing on The...
Beauty & Fashionfemestella.com

'Only Murders in the Building': Where to Get Selena Gomez's Outfits

Hulu’s highly anticipated series Only Murders in the Building finally dropped and it’s everything we hoped it would be. Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the series follows the oddball trio as they attempt to solve a murder in their very own building. Their addiction to true crime podcasts motivates them to take risks like breaking into apartments, stealing packages, and more.
TV SeriesPopSugar

Only Murders in the Building: The Biggest Suspects For Tim's Murder, From Least to Most Likely

If you love a good true crime mystery but also have a soft spot for comedy, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is about to become your new favorite show. Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the series follows a group of tenants living in NYC who find out that one of their neighbors, Tim Kono, has been murdered. After bonding over their love of a true crime podcast, Gomez, Short, and Martin's characters team up to get to the bottom of Tim's mysterious death while documenting the whole experience with a podcast of their own. However, as new motives come to light, everyone begins to feel like a prime suspect, including Gomez's Mabel who has a mysterious past with Tim. As we patiently wait for the next batch of episodes to air, let's break down the biggest suspects for Tim's murder, from least to most likely.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Is Only Murders in the Building a True Story?

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a comedy series that revolves around three strangers who live in the same apartment building and are obsessed with true crime. A murder in their building prompts them to launch their own investigation, leading them into a series of hilarious and dangerous circumstances. The series is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The premise of the show is intriguing, to say the least, and it also makes one wonder whether the story is inspired by any real events or true stories. If you are curious to learn about the inspiration behind ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ here’s everything you need to know!
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Only Murders in the Building?

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a comedy series that revolves around a suspicious death in a swanky Manhattan apartment building. In the series, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short form an unlikely trio of characters brought together under unusual circumstances. The cast lineup includes Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, and Sting. Are you curious to know what the show is about and how you can watch it? We’ve got you covered!
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building hits the sweet spot of being entertaining without trying too hard

"We ask a lot from television these days," says Judy Berman. "As evidenced by the weird intensity of the current debate around Ted Lasso, a performatively gentle, emotionally aspirational Apple TV+ sitcom that once seemed controversy-proof, the discourse leaves little space for shows to be anything besides brilliant or terrible. Which is a shame, because sometimes a mild, witty, middlebrow comedy that isn’t trying too hard to be virtuous or subversive or timely really hits the spot. Only Murders in the Building is precisely that kind of show, and it arrives—with the first three episodes streaming Aug. 31 on Hulu—in time to soothe our Delta-era, back-to-school-and-work anxieties. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), it casts Martin, his frequent collaborator Martin Short and a sparkling Selena Gomez as strangers living in a Dakota-like Upper West Side luxury building who become amateur sleuths when one of their neighbors is found dead in his apartment. It won’t expand your mind or change your life, but it might temporarily lower your blood pressure a few points." Berman adds: "The main item on Only Murders’ agenda is entertainment, and it provides, in the same mannered, urbane, slightly old-fashioned comic style that characterizes Martin’s fiction and contributions to the New Yorker. (So synergistic is this series with that magazine that the animated title sequence could actually be a New Yorker cover, down to the title font.) This is 'Shouts & Murmurs' meets 'Talk of the Town' meets cozy murder mystery, a ’90s Woody Allen crime caper without the Woody Allen ick factor. Its dialogue is fizzy like a mimosa rather than explosive like a Molotov cocktail; violence mostly takes place offscreen. And if it’s hard to imagine the show setting social media ablaze, well, maybe that’s just another reason to watch."
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Only Murders in the Building: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.
TV SeriesElite Daily

There's More Than 1 Connection To The Office In Only Murders In The Building

With Only Murders In The Building moving to a once-a-week release schedule after the debut of the first three episodes, the number of suspects introduced dropped precipitously in the show’s second week. But that doesn’t mean the intrepid detecting threesome have slowed down their action one bit. Episode 4 saw all of them push themselves out of their comfort zones, make celebrity connections, and even baste a turkey. But while Oliver’s culinary fowls and Mabel’s walkabouts might seem like dangerous situations, it was Charles who took the biggest leap — with Jan, his new elevator buddy. So, who is Jan in Only Murders In The Building? This dinner with a non-suspect was the hardest sit-down Charles has done in years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy