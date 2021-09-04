UPDATE: 9-month-old child found safe after being kidnapped in stolen car

Amber alert for kindnapped 9-month-old in Athens Amber alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old child in Athens. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: Police said the baby was found safe around 10:44 a.m. inside the car. Police have still not identified a suspect.

Original story:

Athens-Clarke County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have issued an Amber Alert after they said an infant was kidnapped.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they were called to 112 Live Oak Drive in Athens to check on a stolen vehicle incident around 11:30 p.m Friday night. They said someone stole a 2020 white Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CRK-4471 from the driveway of the residence.

Nine-month-old Saint Griffin Jones was inside the Altima when police said it was stolen.

Family says former DA facing charges over handling of Ahmaud Arbery case ‘needs to go to jail’

Grim Milestone: More than 20,000 Georgians have now died of COVID-19

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group