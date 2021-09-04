Biden to visit storm-hit NYC, NJ next week

Joe Biden’s “mission accomplished” moment came on the Fourth of July. Standing behind a lectern adorned with the presidential seal, he peered out at the hundreds of maskless guests drinking beer and eating pulled pork on the South Lawn of the White House. “Thanks to our heroic vaccine effort, we’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” Biden said. “We can live our lives, our kids can go back to school, our economy is roaring back.” Surely there was reason to celebrate. When he’d taken office six months earlier, more than 3,000 people were dying from COVID-19 each day; the death toll was now down to about 200 a day. When Donald Trump left Washington, D.C., on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, new cases were averaging 195,000 a day; by July 4, that figure had plunged to about 12,000. Biden’s tone was triumphant. The disease hadn’t “been vanquished,” he said, but the bands and the red-white-and-blue lanterns served as a festive promise that the isolation and fear wrought by the pandemic would soon subside. He mingled with the crowd, unmasked, shaking hands and signing autographs. “Biden Declares Success in Beating Pandemic in July 4 Speech” read a Bloomberg headline.