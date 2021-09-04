CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to visit storm-hit NYC, NJ next week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to visit parts of New York City and New Jersey that suffered damage when remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region with flash flooding that killed at least 40 people. Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and New York’s Queens borough on Tuesday...

