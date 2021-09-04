CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Potential Usefulness of Genie+ at Hollywood Studios

By Becky Gandillon
touringplans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can now officially call it a trend – Disney has decided to inject characters and IP into everything. Your new AP options? Pixie Dust, Pirate, Sorcerer, or Incredi-. I personally don’t see how pirates are more powerful than pixie dust (have you seen Peter Pan, Disney namers of things?), but that’s another subject for another day. The character injection we’re here to discuss today is everyone’s favorite duo: Genie and Lightning.

touringplans.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Linkedin#Ap#Incredi#Epcot#Genie#Fastpasses#Math#Fastpass#Wdw#Millennium Falcon#Runaway Railway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Traffic AccidentsComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Guests Stuck For 1 Hour on Ride in Front of MASSIVE Terrifying Spider

When Guests ride any attraction at any theme park, typically, they will experience it as its creators intended. But sometimes, things can go awry. We often talk about how Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attractions can temporarily close from time to time. When this happens, Guests are not able to ride or get in line for the attraction. At times, a ride can break down while Guests are aboard a ride vehicle, and if Disney cannot get the attraction moving again so that Guests can safely exit off the loading/unloading platform, they will send in Cast Members to evacuate the Guests.
Travelallears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LifestylePosted by
The Motley Fool

Disney World Turns Upside-Down Today

Disney World's new passes went on sale on Wednesday, priced from $399 to $1,299 a year. Hardcore theme park enthusiasts aren't happy with the changes accompanying the new passes, but it's also what makes the best business sense for Disney at this point. Learning curves with price tags aren't always...
Traveldisneydining.com

First Look at Disney Fab 50 Sculptures at Magic Kingdom

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, Guests will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” golden Disney character sculptures on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Disney has slowly been revealing which characters will make up the “Fab 50” and as of yesterday announced Tinker Bell will be the final 50th character. It was also confirmed yesterday that Disney and McDonald’s are partnering up to release 50 character toys in Happy Meals for the 50th Anniversary celebration! And now, overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing the first of the first character sculpture at Magic Kingdom Park.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Newest Disney Ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Evacuated

Walt Disney World Resort’s newest ride, EPCOT Park’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, is officially opening to all Guests on Disney World’s 50th anniversary, October 1, 2021. However, the highly-anticipated ride is currently in its Annual Passholder preview phase, which means some lucky Guests are getting a first look at the France pavilion’s latest attraction.
Shoppingdisneydining.com

Disney unveils new line of ‘Hocus Pocus’ merchandise that’s sure to put a spell on you

Even though the movie Hocus Pocus is almost 30 years old, it seems that its popularity continues to grow, as though it were a much more recently released film. It’s so popular in fact, that a brand new take on the Sanderson Sisters is set to make its debut on Disney+ next year. Hocus Pocus 2 is currently in production and set to hit the streaming platform sometime in 2022.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Hiring Cast Members to Help Make Magic For Club 33 Members

Club 33 is the most luxurious, exclusive club that the Disney Parks offer. Some of the most affluent Disney fans are members of Club 33 and get access to amazing locations in the Disney Parks, including the original Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney’s Disneyland. Recently, we shared that Disneyland Resort is...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Opens Without THREE Popular Attractions

Home to Cinderella Castle, the Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park. Although, Guests visiting the Disney Park today (September 9) might have been in for a shock as three incredibly popular attractions were temporarily closed at Park opening. First to close at the opening of Magic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy