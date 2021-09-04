Two women missing after setting out on a road trip
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A mother and daughter from Kanawha County are missing and West Virginia State Police hope the public can help locate them. According to troopers, Brenda Curry, 81, and her daughter Wanda McClung, 56, left a home in the Cross Lanes community back on Thursday en-route to Ritchie County. The two were going to pickup a grandchild, but never arrived at their destination. Troopers say the family has been unable to make contact with them since they left.wvmetronews.com
