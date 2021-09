In Greek mythology, Icarus attempted to escape from Crete by flying to the mainland, using wings that his father crafted by waxing feathers to Icarus’ arms. However, Icarus flew too close to the sun, the wax melted, and the feathers detached; Icarus fell into the sea. Two millennia later, Dayton’s own Wright Brothers also looked to birds for inspiration, developing ideas about wing warping from observations of birds in flight. The simple take-home message from both of those episodes is the same: to achieve flight, wings need to combine appropriate characteristics of size and shape.