The consensus is that Georgia's biggest test of the 2021 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Clemson in Charlotte. Both teams are ranked in the top five of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the most anticipated game in Week 1 and arguably the top non-conference game of the year. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday via Zoom and was asked about how a matchup like this affects the intensity of practice.