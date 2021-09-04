Mycophenolate Mofetil Treats Immune Thrombocytopenia

The endoscopic endonasal technique to the treatment of clival chordomas has evolved into a viable strategy for achieving maximum safe resection of this tumour over the last two decades. The authors offer a multicentric national study that aims to examine the progress of this method and its contribution to the treatment of clival chordomas over a 20-year period. This retrospective study included clival chordoma cases surgically treated at 10 Italian neurosurgical departments between 1999 and 2018. Clinical, radiological, and surgical findings, adjuvant therapy, and results in the treatment eras of 1999 to 2008 and 2009 to 2018 were studied and compared according to classification. A total of 188 surgical procedures were examined, with a rise in caseload since 2009. In 93 of the 182 instances, gross-total resection was achieved (51.1 percent ) The rate of postoperative complications was 14.3%. (26 of 182) Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were both 73.5 percent after five years. The study includes the biggest series of clival chordomas surgically treated with an EETA in the literature. Low surgical morbidity and the preservation of patient quality of life characterised the GTR success rate. The use of proton beam treatment improved the surgical outcome in terms of PFS and OS.