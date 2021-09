On “Silence,” the new single from songwriter-producer Eric Krasno’s forthcoming solo album ‘Always’ (2/4, Mascot Label Group), Krasno explores the emotional havoc that a lack of communication can wreak on the human psyche. “Silence is a song I wrote a number of years ago about the torture of not knowing,” he explains. “I sing about how the silent treatment can make your mind spiral into the darkest place where you assume the worst situation is inevitable. This was the first track I worked on with Otis McDonald for the album. The original track I sent him had just acoustic guitar, piano, and vocals. As we built the track, I think it set the tone and feel for the album as a whole.”