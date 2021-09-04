CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Plymouth County Aronia Berry Harvest Underway

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Le Mars) — Harvest is now underway in Plymouth County. No, not the traditional corn and soybean harvest, although it won’t be long before we see the combine harvesters criss-crossing the fields. The aronia berry harvest is what I’m referencing. What are aronia berries you ask? They are a purple colored berry, similar to the size and color of a blue berry, that grows on a bush and people are interested in their antioxidant qualities. Justin Daale of the J and K Berry Farms says although the aronia berry has a tart taste in its raw form, many people are incorporating the aronia berry into various types of foods, drinks, and candies to take advantage of the health benefits.

