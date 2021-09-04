WSU vs. Utah State: 5 Cougar keys with Jack Thompson

Saturday might only mark the second game of the tenure of first-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, but it is no doubt a massive one that will define a lot about his first year. The Longhorns are set to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road on Saturday night, marking the first Power Five game of Sarkisian’s tenure with Texas. On SEC Nation on Saturday morning, Sarkisian gave his final thoughts of what he expects to see out of the Razorbacks.