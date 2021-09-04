CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU vs. Utah State: 5 Cougar keys with Jack Thompson

By Jamey Vinnick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN -- One of the biggest keys to a resounding start to Washington State's football season tonight against Utah State is controlled 100 percent by fans, and not players or coaches, says Cougar quarterbacking legend Jack Thompson here at the dawn of the 2021 campaign. Good ol' fashioned raucous fans in the stands will give the Cougs a huge boost, says Thompson, whose company -- The Thompson Group of Cross County Mortgage -- is the Official Mortgage Company of Cougfan.com. More on that piece of the puzzle shortly. Let's dive into other keys first ...

