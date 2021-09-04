CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Beyond the Box: Why OKC's Franchise Winning Percentage Matters

By Ryan Chapman
Posted by 
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 7 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder were incredibly successful over their first iteration.

Before the great teardown began, the Thunder weren’t just amongst the winningest franchises in the NBA, but in all of North American professional sports.

In 2019, OKC was rated as the fourth most winningest franchise in the country behind just the New England Patriots, the San Antonio Spurs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Oklahoma City’s winning ways were more than just a free agency pitch, they’ve become one of the core philosophies of the franchise.

Winning at a high level is important because it opens one of the only two doors open to one of the smallest market franchises in the NBA.

General manager Sam Presti’s primary objective in OKC will always be to build through the NBA Draft. That’s the given.

However, today’s NBA moves at breakneck speeds. Stars sign contracts one day, and just years later find themselves yearning for a change of scenery.

The Thunder have had their fare share of disgruntled stars make their way through Oklahoma City, but none of a higher profile than Paul George.

Presti was able to put together a package of young assets and draft picks to acquire the All-Star from the Indiana Pacers, immediately increasing OKC’s ceiling.

It was a gamble to be sure, as George only had one year left on his deal and made no promises to the Thunder. And that’s where Oklahoma City’s winning percentage comes in.

OKC’s commitment to winning is the franchise’s best chance of pulling coups like getting George to spurn Los Angeles and sign on for more time in Oklahoma.

One thing supersedes big time markets and marquee destinations — a championship contender.

The Thunder have to maintain their high levels of winning to continue to convince players around the league that they can stay in OKC and win at a high clip. Presti has the draft picks to maneuver in the trade market over the next five years, but if players refuse to re-sign with the Thunder, it will turn into a never-ending process of remolding and rebuilding Oklahoma City’s roster.

But if OKC can again catch lightening in a bottle with their rebuild, they can continue to raise the ceiling of the franchise and open doors previously closed in free agency.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.

Comments / 0

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
55
Followers
454
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Okc#North American#The New England Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The All Star#The Indiana Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Pairs Ben Simmons With Trae Young

For the last week or so, ever since news broke that Ben Simmons had officially requested a trade out of Philadelphia, the world has been speculating where the 3x NBA All-Star and 2x All-Defensive player will end up. From the Warriors to the Timberwolves to the Kings to the Spurs...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Eyeing Trade For Recently-Acquired Spurs Veteran

The Phoenix Suns are looking at solidifying their run back to the top of the Western Conference as they eye Thaddeus Young. Phoenix was two games away from winning the NBA championship last season, but Giannis Antetokounmpo flexed his full arsenal from Game 3 onwards. The Suns’ offseason was predicated...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Lakers Trade Features Marc Gasol To Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have been an aggressive team in the NBA offseason for years now. That continued last season after an early exit in the postseason. At this point, it is unlikely that any more blockbuster deals are done for the Lakers, but that does not mean that they will sit on their hands moving forward.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reveals He Learned Trash Talking From Larry Bird

Trash-talking is one of the finest arts in sports. Some would say that, given the penalties for taunting, it's a dying art as well. But back in the day, players were just ruthless. They went the extra mile to get in their rivals' heads even if that meant getting physical on the court. Whatever it took to get an edge and win, they'd do it.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBAthefocus.news

Who is Chris Webber's wife, Erika Dates?

Sacramento Kings legend Chris Webber will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. The former member of the Michigan Fab Five had a stellar NBA career and away from the court he’s had a blessed life too. Here’s more about Chris Webber’s wife, Erika Webber (nee Dates).
NBAYardbarker

Did The Brooklyn Nets Outsmart The Entire NBA By Doing This?

After NBA Summer League, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers seem like they totally outsmarted the entire NBA. Cam Thomas of the Nets was drafted 27th overall out of LSU, and Chris Duarte of the Pacers was drafted 13th overall out of Oregon. Both players look like they are ready...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says Damian Lillard Should Leave The Blazers And Join Forces With Another Star: "I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming Up, But This Is The Way It Is…”

For years, fans and media members have tried to convince Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of mediocrity, the franchise has yet to show they can build a title-contending team around Lillard, and most stars would have left long ago. Like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

Kyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker seen training with former NBA sharpshooter

Los Angeles Lakers guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker were seen getting a workout in with former NBA sharpshooter Ben Gordon and a trainer. With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s NBA, it’s great to see Nunn and Horton-Tucker working out with a former 3-point sniper. During his NBA career, Gordon knocked down a whopping 40.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy