Doudrop has tied the knot! The WWE RAW star took to Twitter this morning to announce she had gotten married to her fiancée of two years. The couple originally got engaged in November of 2019, which Doudrop announced over social media, as well. In addition to photos of the bride and groom, Doudrop included pictures of her being walked down the aisle, one with the married couple and the maid of honor and one of the couple’s dog.