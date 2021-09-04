CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Simpson College unveils new gymnastics program

By Amelia Schafer
thesimpsonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s and women’s gymnastics will be joining Simpson College’s athletics lineup in 2022, according to a Sept. 1 announcement. The installation of the new gymnastics program will make Simpson the only NCAA institution in Iowa to sponsor men’s gymnastics and the third in the state to sponsor women’s gymnastics – after Iowa State and the University of Iowa. Simpson will also become the third NCAA Division III program in the nation to offer the sport at a varsity level and the 15th nationwide Division III women’s division.

thesimpsonian.com

