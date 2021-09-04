Simpson College unveils new gymnastics program

BELTON, Texas– Crusader Stadium saw a record-setting night on Saturday as UMHB Football cruised to an 84-6 win over Simpson College. UMHB’s offense amassed 601 total yards of offense and set a new American Southwest Conference record for rushing touchdowns in a game with ten. Quarterback Kyle King opened the contest with three rushing touchdowns as UMHB cruised to a 21-point lead. King found Brandon Jordan in the end zone for the Cru’s next score before rushing in for his final touchdown of the game with 4:23 left in the second quarter. Kenneth Cormier Jr. scored UMHB’s final touchdown of the first half, running in six points from seven-yards out for a 42-0 UMHB lead at the half.