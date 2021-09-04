CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford Police identify local employee who approached girl while out on break

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVErH_0bmjVdzz00
Bedford Police looking to identify man who approached girl (Bedford Police)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Bedford Police were looking to the public to help identify a man who approached a girl on Friday, but after further investigation found out the man was a local employee who was out walking on his break.

The man was walking along Pine Street when he approached a girl and asked her where she lived, before continuing towards The Great Road, police originally said. Police are now reporting there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

