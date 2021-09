If the Miami Dolphins are going to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, these five players must play well. After going 5-11 in 2019, the Miami Dolphins took a big step with a 10-6 mark last year. The next step is earning a playoff berth, while finding out if Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback they want going forward. Those two events could be independent, as in the first one won’t necessarily promise the other.